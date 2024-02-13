Feb 13, 2024 - Food and Drink

Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Hamtramck paczki

headshot
Sam eating a paczki in Winfield Park

Sam eating a paczek in Winfield Park. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Sam here. Did you guys know I'm Polish?

Why it matters: On Fat Tuesday, I naturally excused myself from healthy choices for a Polish tradition — paczki (pronounced PONCH-key) from the Family Donut Shop in Hamtramck.

State of play: This is just my second-ever paczek — after eating my first on Fat Tuesday in 2021, I decided it was probably wise to take a break for a while. But it's just as soft and sugary as I remember.

The intrigue: I'm told my ancestors come from northern Poland, among many other places — at least according to my mom and genealogy results that claim I'm 22% Eastern European/Russian.

Zoom in: Eater put together this helpful list of local businesses selling paczki this week.

  • Hamtramck, which hosted the 12th annual Paczki Run over the weekend, has become Metro Detroit's hub for the powdered sugar-topped treats, with bakeries opening early to crowds looking for paczki by the box.

Flashback: Watch the moment I bit into my first paczek three years ago in Ypsilanti — shoutout to Dom's Bakeries.

Pazcki donuts from the Family Donut Shop which also houses Taj Alyemen
Paczki from the Family Donut Shop ($15.99) on Conant, which also houses Taj Al Yemen Restaurant.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more