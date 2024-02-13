Celebrating Fat Tuesday with Hamtramck paczki

Sam here. Did you guys know I'm Polish?

Why it matters: On Fat Tuesday, I naturally excused myself from healthy choices for a Polish tradition — paczki (pronounced PONCH-key) from the Family Donut Shop in Hamtramck.

State of play: This is just my second-ever paczek — after eating my first on Fat Tuesday in 2021, I decided it was probably wise to take a break for a while. But it's just as soft and sugary as I remember.

The intrigue: I'm told my ancestors come from northern Poland, among many other places — at least according to my mom and genealogy results that claim I'm 22% Eastern European/Russian.

Zoom in: Eater put together this helpful list of local businesses selling paczki this week.

Hamtramck, which hosted the 12th annual Paczki Run over the weekend, has become Metro Detroit's hub for the powdered sugar-topped treats, with bakeries opening early to crowds looking for paczki by the box.

Flashback: Watch the moment I bit into my first paczek three years ago in Ypsilanti — shoutout to Dom's Bakeries.