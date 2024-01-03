🐟 Eating healthy in 2024: My sardine awakening
🎉 New year, new Sam: Eating sardines as a quick and filling lunch is becoming a full-blown tin-by-tin obsession.
The intrigue: It's a protein- and omega-3-dense snack that TikTok fueled into a trend, the New York Times reported in September, "with videos for tinned fish date nights, reviews and meals."
- It was Mathew Carlson's YouTube channel that did it for me.
Zoom in: Restaurants are adding it to menus: Motor City Wine has mackerel and sardine options, and anchovies are becoming more popular as a Caesar salad ingredient like at Ottava Via, where asking for extra means four pieces instead of two.
State of play: Go to the canned-fish section at Meijer or Whole Foods to find Wild Planet's Wild Sardines in extra virgin olive oil, lightly smoked. King Oscar's is another common brand. Both brands cost around $3 per tin.
- You can dig in straight out of the tin, or toss them over avocado toast with some hot sauce and salt and pepper. Yum!
