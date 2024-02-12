Your last-minute Detroit Valentine's Day guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Valentine's Day is Wednesday — got any plans?

The intrigue: For everyone who hasn't made their reservations yet, we wanted to help you have the perfect day with your partner/friend/Tinder date.

A pop-up bar at Vixen's on Bagley, which also hosts Christmas and Halloween-themed pop-ups.

JoJo's Shake Bar has a special menu that includes love-themed cocktails and gourmet treats like chocolate-covered strawberries, a pretzel box and sweets.

White Castle — you read that right — is accepting reservations for tableside service from 4-9pm Wednesday at select locations.

More than 20 across Metro Detroit are participating.

All Things Marketplace in Corktown has gifts ready up till the last minute and is encouraging folks to shop local, owner and small-business advocate Jennyfer Crawford-Williams tells Axios. She highlighted a couple for us:

A top seller is the Butt Naked candle ($23) from Sasha Sass Candles in Clinton Township — with sweet green pear, raspberry and other fruit scents.

There are also snarky cards ($5) from Paisley Paper Co., a stationery design boutique in Midtown.

Plus, there's fun Detroit Historical Museum-branded Pistons swag if you're into that sort of thing.

A Butt Naked candle by Sasha Sass Candles and a necklace by My Captured Journey. Photos: Courtesy of All Things Marketplace

More into doing something than buying something? Try out Clark Park's more than decade-old fundraiser event, Cold Hearted, 6-9pm on Wednesday.

Rent or bring your own skates to slice the ice on the park's rink at 1130 Clark St.

There will also be fire pits, s'mores and food. A $10 or more donation via cash, Venmo or Patronicity supports youth programming.

Campus Martius Ice Rink is hosting a sweetheart skate from 6-9pm on Wednesday. $9-$12

We sure do love a theme, and Belle Isle Aquarium's evening event, A'lotl Love, is themed after the virally adorable axolotl.

$20 tickets include snacks. Cash bar; 21+.

For the traditionalists: We posted a roundup of some great remaining dinner reservations last week! Fingers crossed that you can still snag one.