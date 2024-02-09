6 great Valentine's Day dinner reservations you can still nab in Detroit

If you're a procrastinator or you just met someone new, there's no need to panic about snagging a great last-minute Valentine's Day dinner reservation in Detroit.

State of play: Plenty of great Motor City restaurants still have tables available on Wednesday night, but you probably should move fast.

SheWolf has five "romantic Valentine's Day" reservations available after 9pm.

Grey Ghost also has reservations available starting at 4pm.

Evening Bar has several tables available.

La Feria has reservations available from 5-9:30pm.

Basan has reservations with a pre fixe menu for $100 and $55.

El Barzon has reservations available from 5:30-9pm.

Be smart: White Castle — you read that right — is accepting reservations for tableside service from 4-9pm Wednesday at select locations.