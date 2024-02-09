20 mins ago - Food and Drink
6 great Valentine's Day dinner reservations you can still nab in Detroit
If you're a procrastinator or you just met someone new, there's no need to panic about snagging a great last-minute Valentine's Day dinner reservation in Detroit.
State of play: Plenty of great Motor City restaurants still have tables available on Wednesday night, but you probably should move fast.
- SheWolf has five "romantic Valentine's Day" reservations available after 9pm.
- Grey Ghost also has reservations available starting at 4pm.
- Evening Bar has several tables available.
- La Feria has reservations available from 5-9:30pm.
- Basan has reservations with a pre fixe menu for $100 and $55.
- El Barzon has reservations available from 5:30-9pm.
Be smart: White Castle — you read that right — is accepting reservations for tableside service from 4-9pm Wednesday at select locations.
- More than 20 across Metro Detroit are participating.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.