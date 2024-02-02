25 mins ago - Food and Drink

Coffee and community at La Ventana Cafe

The burrito sits on a plate with coffee and hot sauce next to it.

The veggie burrito at La Ventana Cafe with eggs, beans and rice. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. I love new coffee shops, so when my barber recently raved about La Ventana Cafe, I had to check it out.

Reality check: La Ventana opened almost a year ago on Gratiot Avenue near Eastern Market in a renovated vacant storefront.

  • Given my passion for community coffee joints, I was somewhat embarrassed to have not visited sooner!

What I ordered: A veggie breakfast burrito ($12) and black coffee ($3).

  • The burrito, made by nearby restaurant Bunny Bunny, was fresh and filling.
  • It was pleasantly reminiscent of the Sunday morning breakfasts I ate growing up, which usually included eggs, pinto beans and tortillas.
The cafe's facade is brick and blue and white tile.
La Ventana Cafe near Eastern Market at 1492 Gratiot Ave.

State of play: The cafe's layout and decor exudes a modern atmosphere, and natural light pours in from its large windows.

  • Seating is varied — there's a bar, small tables ideal for working and a corner area that's better for socializing.

What they're saying: Juan Perez, who opened the cafe with his wife, Kat, tells Axios that La Ventana strives to foster a sense of community and help activate local businesses.

  • "We're making a cafe for the people who live in this neighborhood," Perez says.

If you go: 1492 Gratiot Ave. Open 7am-7pm, Monday-Sunday.

