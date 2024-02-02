Coffee and community at La Ventana Cafe
👋 Hey, Joe here. I love new coffee shops, so when my barber recently raved about La Ventana Cafe, I had to check it out.
Reality check: La Ventana opened almost a year ago on Gratiot Avenue near Eastern Market in a renovated vacant storefront.
- Given my passion for community coffee joints, I was somewhat embarrassed to have not visited sooner!
What I ordered: A veggie breakfast burrito ($12) and black coffee ($3).
- The burrito, made by nearby restaurant Bunny Bunny, was fresh and filling.
- It was pleasantly reminiscent of the Sunday morning breakfasts I ate growing up, which usually included eggs, pinto beans and tortillas.
State of play: The cafe's layout and decor exudes a modern atmosphere, and natural light pours in from its large windows.
- Seating is varied — there's a bar, small tables ideal for working and a corner area that's better for socializing.
What they're saying: Juan Perez, who opened the cafe with his wife, Kat, tells Axios that La Ventana strives to foster a sense of community and help activate local businesses.
- "We're making a cafe for the people who live in this neighborhood," Perez says.
If you go: 1492 Gratiot Ave. Open 7am-7pm, Monday-Sunday.
