Alba's amazing egg sandwich

👋 Hey, it's Joe.

I just stopped by Alba, a new coffee shop in Corktown that serves an unbelievable breakfast sandwich bursting with flavor.

Driving the news: Owner David Valdez opened Alba last week in the space Astro Coffee formerly occupied on Michigan Avenue.

Astro was Valdez's first job when he moved here in 2018 from California.

State of play: Alba, which means "dawn" in Spanish and Italian, serves coffee drinks, teas and eats, including flan and pastelitos de carne.

What I ordered: An egg sandwich with cheddar, chile de árbol aioli and chives ($7) and a coffee ($3).

💭 Joe's thought bubble: I've made so many egg sandwiches at home that I rarely order them when I go out because I'm usually disappointed.

Alba's version is exceptional. The bun is buttered and grilled, the egg is perfectly cooked (truly a rarity) and the aioli pulls it all together with a zesty kick.

I usually douse my breakfast sandwiches in hot sauce, but I didn't need any.

If you go: 2124 Michigan Ave.

Open 7am-5pm Monday-Friday and 8am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.