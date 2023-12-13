1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Alba's amazing egg sandwich

headshot
Alba's egg sandwich with coffee.

Alba's egg sandwich with coffee. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Joe.

I just stopped by Alba, a new coffee shop in Corktown that serves an unbelievable breakfast sandwich bursting with flavor.

Driving the news: Owner David Valdez opened Alba last week in the space Astro Coffee formerly occupied on Michigan Avenue.

  • Astro was Valdez's first job when he moved here in 2018 from California.

State of play: Alba, which means "dawn" in Spanish and Italian, serves coffee drinks, teas and eats, including flan and pastelitos de carne.

What I ordered: An egg sandwich with cheddar, chile de árbol aioli and chives ($7) and a coffee ($3).

💭 Joe's thought bubble: I've made so many egg sandwiches at home that I rarely order them when I go out because I'm usually disappointed.

  • Alba's version is exceptional. The bun is buttered and grilled, the egg is perfectly cooked (truly a rarity) and the aioli pulls it all together with a zesty kick.
  • I usually douse my breakfast sandwiches in hot sauce, but I didn't need any.

If you go: 2124 Michigan Ave.

  • Open 7am-5pm Monday-Friday and 8am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.
The view of Alba's exterior on Michigan Avenue.
Alba, 2124 Michigan Ave.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more