Alba's amazing egg sandwich

I just stopped by Alba, a new coffee shop in Corktown that serves an unbelievable breakfast sandwich bursting with flavor.
Driving the news: Owner David Valdez opened Alba last week in the space Astro Coffee formerly occupied on Michigan Avenue.
- Astro was Valdez's first job when he moved here in 2018 from California.
State of play: Alba, which means "dawn" in Spanish and Italian, serves coffee drinks, teas and eats, including flan and pastelitos de carne.
What I ordered: An egg sandwich with cheddar, chile de árbol aioli and chives ($7) and a coffee ($3).
💭 Joe's thought bubble: I've made so many egg sandwiches at home that I rarely order them when I go out because I'm usually disappointed.
- Alba's version is exceptional. The bun is buttered and grilled, the egg is perfectly cooked (truly a rarity) and the aioli pulls it all together with a zesty kick.
- I usually douse my breakfast sandwiches in hot sauce, but I didn't need any.
If you go: 2124 Michigan Ave.
- Open 7am-5pm Monday-Friday and 8am-6pm Saturday and Sunday.
