Lions fans head west for NFC Championship Game

Fans gather at Ford Field for last Sunday's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

From coast to coast, Lions fans are ready to witness history if Detroit beats the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance to its first ever Super Bowl.

Driving the news: The NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., will be the team's first playoff game this season away from home.

A watch party for about 20,000 fans at Ford Field sold out in hours on Monday, the Detroit News reports.

Meanwhile, other fans bought Bay Area-bound plane tickets or are monitoring airline prices to make the trip.