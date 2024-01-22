Detroit is just one win from the city's first Super Bowl

Share on email (opens in new window)

Detroit is just one win away from its first ever Super Bowl after a 31-23 win Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Driving the news: The Lions will travel to the Bay Area to play the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game this coming Sunday at 6:30pm on Fox.

Detroit last played for the conference championship in 1992, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins, 41-10.

If they win Sunday, the Lions will play in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: No other NFC team has never been to the Super Bowl.

The magical playoff run that has captivated the city continues for at least one more week.

What they're saying: "It's hard to put into words. Looking at everyone, not a fan has left this stadium," defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson told NBC after the game.

"This city deserves it."

State of play: Detroit's offense exploded for three second-half touchdowns, and the defense sealed the game with a huge interception on Tampa Bay's last possession.

Quarterback Jared Goff played with precision and poise. Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke the game open with an electric 31-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

The other side: The Bucs' defense came to play, holding Detroit to just 10 points in the first half.

QB Baker Mayfield kept the defense on edge, connecting with wide receiver Mike Evans for eight catches, 147 yards and one touchdown.

Yes, but: The Lions' pass rush was able to put pressure on Mayfield when it mattered most.

Down 8 with a chance to tie the game, Mayfield was forced to throw into traffic and linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted the ball to effectively end the game.

Of note: Ford Field was bonkers once again.

The sold-out crowd was deafening when the Buccaneers had the ball, making it hard for Mayfield to communicate with teammates and coaches.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will face off this Sunday at 3pm to decide the AFC's representative in the Super Bowl.

The bottom line: "We're not done yet," Lions center Frank Ragnow declared after the game.