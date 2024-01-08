The opening of the long-awaited Gordie Howe International Bridge has been delayed another year, with $700 million added to the final cost.

Why it matters: The Canada-backed bridge will add one more route to connect the countries — the Windsor Tunnel and the Moroun-family owned Ambassador Bridge are currently Metro Detroit and Windsor's only ways to cross the border.

Driving the news: The estimated cost of the project initially slated for a November 2024 opening now sits at $6.4 billion, up from $5.7 billion, according to a press release from bridge officials.

Officials from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America (BNA) say there was significant progress in 2023 but the crossing is now set to open in September 2025.

What's happening: The project team made progress on bridge and road deck construction, stay cable installation and port of entry facilities in 2022 and 2023.