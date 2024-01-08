Gordie Howe bridge delayed until 2025
The opening of the long-awaited Gordie Howe International Bridge has been delayed another year, with $700 million added to the final cost.
Why it matters: The Canada-backed bridge will add one more route to connect the countries — the Windsor Tunnel and the Moroun-family owned Ambassador Bridge are currently Metro Detroit and Windsor's only ways to cross the border.
Driving the news: The estimated cost of the project initially slated for a November 2024 opening now sits at $6.4 billion, up from $5.7 billion, according to a press release from bridge officials.
- Officials from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America (BNA) say there was significant progress in 2023 but the crossing is now set to open in September 2025.
What's happening: The project team made progress on bridge and road deck construction, stay cable installation and port of entry facilities in 2022 and 2023.
- In 2024, the public can expect to see the bridge deck connect over the Detroit River and the remaining stay cables installed, as well as completion of the POE agency buildings and concrete for the I-75 ramps.
