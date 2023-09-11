What will be North America's longest cable-stayed bridge is being constructed by workers from around the globe near Zug Island and on the other side of the Detroit River in Windsor.

Why it matters: The $5.7 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge is making steady progress. It'll add one more route to connect the countries — the Windsor Tunnel and the Moroun-family owned Ambassador Bridge are currently Metro Detroit and Windsor's only ways to cross the border.

The bridge's pylons now stand tall and are visible from across the city as the deck continues to be built out.

A closer view of the bridge deck.

Between the lines: The bridge has a unique design. Its towers are being built on land and not on the river, which helps crews work without the presence of barges.

But that means workers are using trailers to carry all the different elements to the top of the construction, project manager Antonio Rios said in an update video.

Workers are using a temporary elevator to access the deck.

A 440-ton crane hauls elements to build the deck itself 50 feet at a time before encroaching further out onto the river.

Of note: The bridge will be fitted with six lanes for vehicles and one for pedestrians and cyclists.

The bridge deck is being built on a 5% inclination. The only completely horizontal part of the deck is in the center of the river to provide a 150 feet high clearance for ships to pass under.

What's next: The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority set a December 2024 date to open the bridge to the public, but it's unclear whether the project remains on track.

Worthy of your time: The Windsor Star's report on how a dog named Demon is keeping pesky birds and pests away from the bridge's construction site on the other side of the border.