FOIA Friday: Auto repair shop complaints

Before the holidays, we gave Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's new public records dashboard a test run by filing a Freedom of Information Act request for citizen complaints the department received involving Detroit auto repair shops. Driving the news: Our public records request was promptly denied for being too broad, but Benson's office provided us more detailed instructions you can use to investigate specific auto repair shops near you.

"The requestor must submit a list of repair facilities to be reviewed for complaints," spokesperson Cheri Hardmon wrote in an email.

How it works: The department has a searchable database of the state's auto repair shops.

The database is tricky to find. Go here, then click "e-Services," then "Repair Facility Services" under the Business Services box in the first column. Finally, click "Search Repair Facility."

For results, you only need to fill out one of the search fields — county, city, ZIP code or street.

Pro tip: Repair shops within the database each have a corresponding ID number. Be sure to include that number in any FOIA request for complaints.

The database itself also displays whether a repair shop's license is active, expired or out of business. No FOIA request is required for that information.

The bottom line: Benson's database of the state's auto repair shops is quite useful once you learn how to use it.