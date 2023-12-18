Inside Michigan's new online FOIA portal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson introduced a new online portal last week to make it easier to request public records.

Why it matters: Michigan's transparency and ethics laws are among the nation's worst.

How it works: Users can submit and track their Freedom of Information Act requests online after logging in.

The department's previously fulfilled FOIA requests can also be searched and viewed through the portal.

🥊 Reality check: Online FOIA portals aren't entirely new, but they can expedite requests and make payments easier.

The dashboard only applies to the Secretary of State's office, which handles elections, vehicle transactions and driver's licenses.

Between the lines: We gave it a test run last week, requesting citizen complaints about Detroit auto repair shops since September.

We got a response the next day saying our request was denied because the records do not exist. We refined the request, which is pending in the system.

The bottom line: The rapid response was impressive. Other public bodies in Michigan take much longer to deny a FOIA request.