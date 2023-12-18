Inside Michigan's new online FOIA portal
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson introduced a new online portal last week to make it easier to request public records.
Why it matters: Michigan's transparency and ethics laws are among the nation's worst.
How it works: Users can submit and track their Freedom of Information Act requests online after logging in.
- The department's previously fulfilled FOIA requests can also be searched and viewed through the portal.
🥊 Reality check: Online FOIA portals aren't entirely new, but they can expedite requests and make payments easier.
- The dashboard only applies to the Secretary of State's office, which handles elections, vehicle transactions and driver's licenses.
Between the lines: We gave it a test run last week, requesting citizen complaints about Detroit auto repair shops since September.
- We got a response the next day saying our request was denied because the records do not exist. We refined the request, which is pending in the system.
The bottom line: The rapid response was impressive. Other public bodies in Michigan take much longer to deny a FOIA request.
