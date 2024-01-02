Jan 2, 2024 - Food and Drink
Detroit Vegan Soul is a little slice of vegan heaven
I may have reintroduced meat in my life, but I still gravitate toward vegetarian options.
- And for a while now, I have been wanting to highlight Detroit Vegan Soul, which calls itself the city's first all-vegan soul food restaurant.
What's happening: The iconic Black, queer women-owned restaurant closed its West Village location at the end of 2021, but its Grandmont Rosedale spot perseveres.
- The restaurant is technically carry-out only. You have to order online or at a kiosk inside, but they do allow you to sit inside and eat. I enjoyed my lunch while working on my laptop.
What I ate: The bacon ranch pita with Southern-fried seitan, smoked coconut "bacon," avocado and more on a toasted pita — and yam fries ($26).
- The meal felt pricey for lunch but, and I do not say this lightly, the seitan was perfect in its crunchy, savory saltiness.
- Plus, fake bacon can get weird and this example was a delicious, smoky, caramelized treat.
If you go: Detroit Vegan Soul is open Tuesday-Friday noon-6pm and Saturday noon-4pm at 19614 Grand River Ave.
