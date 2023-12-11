Dec 11, 2023 - Food and Drink
A pho restaurant stop on Anna's meat reintroduction journey
👋 Annalise here. I'm a former pescatarian of three years who is on a bit of a meat reintroduction journey — and one hugely important part of that journey is beef pho.
What's happening: Among Metro Detroit's many wonderful Vietnamese restaurants is Teriyaki & Pho Thai in Warren, which I recently tried for the first time.
- I do love vegetarian pho, but beef is how I always used to have it and it's an extremely comforting dish that I've missed.
The intrigue: If you've ever stopped and then restarted eating meat, you know it feels weird. Unnatural.
- But this huge, steaming bowl of noodles and salty, tangy broth topped with herbs and bean sprouts was more than worth it for me.
- The cold fresh rolls with peanut sauce are a complementary addition ($18 for the meal).
If you go: 29114 Hoover Road. Find hours and other updates on the restaurant's Facebook page.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.