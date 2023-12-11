A pho restaurant stop on Anna's meat reintroduction journey

Share on email (opens in new window)

Beef pho with brisket and steak, and shrimp fresh rolls. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

👋 Annalise here. I'm a former pescatarian of three years who is on a bit of a meat reintroduction journey — and one hugely important part of that journey is beef pho.

What's happening: Among Metro Detroit's many wonderful Vietnamese restaurants is Teriyaki & Pho Thai in Warren, which I recently tried for the first time.

I do love vegetarian pho, but beef is how I always used to have it and it's an extremely comforting dish that I've missed.

The intrigue: If you've ever stopped and then restarted eating meat, you know it feels weird. Unnatural.

But this huge, steaming bowl of noodles and salty, tangy broth topped with herbs and bean sprouts was more than worth it for me.

The cold fresh rolls with peanut sauce are a complementary addition ($18 for the meal).

If you go: 29114 Hoover Road. Find hours and other updates on the restaurant's Facebook page.