Detroit's bus performance failed to improve in 2023

Data: Detroit Department of Transportation; Note: Does not include SMART routes; Chart: Axios Visuals
Detroit buses' on-time performance has remained flat despite hopes for improvement, but the city's department of transportation insists next year will be different.

Why it matters: Reliability is a consistent concern for city bus riders, partly due to a shortage of drivers.

Driving the news: Performance data shows 63% of weekday buses in October were on time, the exact same percentage as the same month of 2022.

Flashback: When Axios asked last year, the city predicted 85% of buses would be on time by the end of 2023.

Reality check: The rate has hovered in the low to mid-60s all year — below the industry standard of 75%-80%.

Be smart: Buses are considered "on time" if they arrive between one minute early and five minutes late.

What they're saying: Buses understandably get thrown off schedule occasionally, particularly if riders need assistance getting on board, Megan Owens, executive director of Transportation Riders United, tells Axios.

  • But Detroit's performance should be better, she says.
  • "Something in the 60s isn't good."

The other side: The Detroit Department of Transportation "will be intensifying its efforts and refining its processes throughout 2024 to improve its on-time performance," interim director Michael Staley tells Axios.

  • The department fell short of its goal to have 500 drivers on staff this year.
  • But Staley says reinforcements are on the way — he expects 600 to join by September.

What we're watching: DDOT is in a leadership transition.

