Detroit's bus performance failed to improve in 2023

Data: Detroit Department of Transportation; Note: Does not include SMART routes; Chart: Axios Visuals

Detroit buses' on-time performance has remained flat despite hopes for improvement, but the city's department of transportation insists next year will be different.

Why it matters: Reliability is a consistent concern for city bus riders, partly due to a shortage of drivers.

Driving the news: Performance data shows 63% of weekday buses in October were on time, the exact same percentage as the same month of 2022.

Flashback: When Axios asked last year, the city predicted 85% of buses would be on time by the end of 2023.

Reality check: The rate has hovered in the low to mid-60s all year — below the industry standard of 75%-80%.

Be smart: Buses are considered "on time" if they arrive between one minute early and five minutes late.

What they're saying: Buses understandably get thrown off schedule occasionally, particularly if riders need assistance getting on board, Megan Owens, executive director of Transportation Riders United, tells Axios.

But Detroit's performance should be better, she says.

"Something in the 60s isn't good."

The other side: The Detroit Department of Transportation "will be intensifying its efforts and refining its processes throughout 2024 to improve its on-time performance," interim director Michael Staley tells Axios.

The department fell short of its goal to have 500 drivers on staff this year.

But Staley says reinforcements are on the way — he expects 600 to join by September.

What we're watching: DDOT is in a leadership transition.