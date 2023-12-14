DIY tools you can use in Detroit — for free!

Share on email (opens in new window)

Did you know Midtown's Carhartt shop has a free tool rental program?

Why it matters: The program is hassle-free and a great community resource for DIYers of all skill levels.

State of play: The Carhartt Workshop opened in 2020 on the second floor at 5800 Cass Ave.

The library of more than 1,000 tools includes everything from hand and garden equipment to heavy-duty power tools.

New users can rent $250 worth of stuff on their first four visits before the cap is raised to $1,500.

Loans last a week but can be extended another week on request.

Commercial or contract work with the tools is prohibited.

Between the lines: The Workshop also has a public meeting space available for skills-based activities.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a newish homeowner without a garage, I've been hesitant to invest in new tools — especially for my yard.

After hearing about this program, I checked out hedge shears and a 24-inch lopper to knock down some out-of-control vegetation that was bugging me.

I'll definitely be back for my next project!

Of note: Construction is blocking traffic in front of the Carhartt store but you can still walk in.