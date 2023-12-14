24 mins ago - News
DIY tools you can use in Detroit — for free!
Did you know Midtown's Carhartt shop has a free tool rental program?
Why it matters: The program is hassle-free and a great community resource for DIYers of all skill levels.
State of play: The Carhartt Workshop opened in 2020 on the second floor at 5800 Cass Ave.
- The library of more than 1,000 tools includes everything from hand and garden equipment to heavy-duty power tools.
- New users can rent $250 worth of stuff on their first four visits before the cap is raised to $1,500.
- Loans last a week but can be extended another week on request.
- Commercial or contract work with the tools is prohibited.
Between the lines: The Workshop also has a public meeting space available for skills-based activities.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: As a newish homeowner without a garage, I've been hesitant to invest in new tools — especially for my yard.
- After hearing about this program, I checked out hedge shears and a 24-inch lopper to knock down some out-of-control vegetation that was bugging me.
- I'll definitely be back for my next project!
Of note: Construction is blocking traffic in front of the Carhartt store but you can still walk in.
