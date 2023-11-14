There's a new Carhartt pop-up on Canfield Street in Midtown open for the holidays to make up for lost foot traffic outside of the company's flagship Cass Avenue store. Driving the news: The pop-up has most of the favorite men's and women's items you'll find inside the flagship store, which will remain open while Cass Avenue is restricted during construction of the new overpass over I-94.

MDOT tells Axios the project is set to finish next spring.

What they're saying: MDOT spokesperson Rob Mosori tells Axios that the rebuilding of Cass Avenue to Palmer up to the bridge starts Wednesday. Access to the Carhartt parking structure will be cut off with the exception of deliveries into the facility.

"It'll take a little longer but Carhartt has been a great partner with us on this project," Mosori says. "It'll be a change starting Wednesday morning until the first week of December."

If you go: The pop-up is open 10am-6pm Monday-Saturday and 11am-5pm Sunday.