Detroit's passenger rail future just got brighter

An Amtrak train in 2022. Photo: Luke Sharrett/AFP via Getty Images

New train routes that would connect Detroit to Canada and Cleveland are moving closer to reality.

Driving the news: The Federal Railroad Administration last week awarded grants to study expanded Amtrak service to cities across the U.S., including Detroit.

The grants are part of the $8.2 billion in new funding for high-speed rail and other projects nationwide, the largest federal investment in passenger trains in decades.

Why it matters: The goal is more accessible and affordable transportation options connecting cities throughout the country.

Infrastructure upgrades — such as more tracks to avoid congestion with freight trains — will be considered.

Zoom in: The investment covers four $500,000 planning grants to explore new and improved service in the Midwest, including:

A new route connecting Pontiac to Cleveland, with possible stops in Troy, Detroit and at DTW, Crain's reports.

Extending the Wolverine line — Amtrak's rail connection from Chicago — beyond Detroit to Windsor and Toronto. Additional trains on the Wolverine's daily schedule also will be studied.

Improving the frequency and reliability of trains traveling from Chicago to Port Huron and Grand Rapids.

What they're saying: "This investment will improve the reliability of our passenger trains so that people can count on more convenient schedules and trains that run on time," Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said in a statement.

Reality check: The planning could take years, and there's no guarantee the expanded service will actually happen.

The grants are "a very good start" to initiating these improvements, MDOT spokesperson Michael Frezell tells Axios, adding there isn't a definitive timeline for completing the studies.

Between the lines: MDOT received grants to study better routes from Chicago to Detroit, Port Huron and Grand Rapids.

The proposed Detroit-Cleveland connection was among four Ohio routes that were selected as railroad expansion priorities, Axios Cleveland reports.

MDOT and the Ohio Rail Development Commission will work together to develop a cost estimate and other details, per Crain's.

