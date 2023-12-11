Lions' offense stalls in 28-13 loss in Chicago

Lion Jahmyr Gibbs is tackled by Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon of the Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field yesterday in Chicago. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty

The Lions (9-4) were outplayed in just about every way Sunday, going scoreless in the second half as the Bears (5-8) cruised to a 28-13 win at Soldier Field.

The intrigue: It's hard to beat a football team twice in one season — that's what the great teams do, and the Lions looked anything but Sunday.

Despite being in position to repeat their late-game heroics against the Bears from last month, the Lions' offense fell flat.

State of play: Quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to stop turning over the ball before the postseason comes around.

He threw an interception and fumbled a snap in the third quarter that led to a Bears touchdown. After a Chicago touchdown on fourth and 13, Goff and the offense's inability to get going put the game out of reach.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson may be the league's hottest head coaching candidate this offseason, but he'll want to burn the tape of his team's third quarter Sunday.

What they're saying: A controversial incomplete-pass call that Dan Campbell and Lions fans thought should've been intentional grounding led to a Bears touchdown on the very next play.

What's next: The Broncos are in town Saturday for an 8:15pm game on NFL Network.