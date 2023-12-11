Dec 11, 2023 - Sports

Lions' offense stalls in 28-13 loss in Chicago

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Jaquan Brisker #9 and Kyler Gordon #6 of the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty

The Lions (9-4) were outplayed in just about every way Sunday, going scoreless in the second half as the Bears (5-8) cruised to a 28-13 win at Soldier Field.

The intrigue: It's hard to beat a football team twice in one season — that's what the great teams do, and the Lions looked anything but Sunday.

State of play: Quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to stop turning over the ball before the postseason comes around.

  • He threw an interception and fumbled a snap in the third quarter that led to a Bears touchdown. After a Chicago touchdown on fourth and 13, Goff and the offense's inability to get going put the game out of reach.
  • Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson may be the league's hottest head coaching candidate this offseason, but he'll want to burn the tape of his team's third quarter Sunday.

What they're saying: A controversial incomplete-pass call that Dan Campbell and Lions fans thought should've been intentional grounding led to a Bears touchdown on the very next play.

What's next: The Broncos are in town Saturday for an 8:15pm game on NFL Network.

