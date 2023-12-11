Lions' offense stalls in 28-13 loss in Chicago
The Lions (9-4) were outplayed in just about every way Sunday, going scoreless in the second half as the Bears (5-8) cruised to a 28-13 win at Soldier Field.
The intrigue: It's hard to beat a football team twice in one season — that's what the great teams do, and the Lions looked anything but Sunday.
- Despite being in position to repeat their late-game heroics against the Bears from last month, the Lions' offense fell flat.
State of play: Quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to stop turning over the ball before the postseason comes around.
- He threw an interception and fumbled a snap in the third quarter that led to a Bears touchdown. After a Chicago touchdown on fourth and 13, Goff and the offense's inability to get going put the game out of reach.
- Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson may be the league's hottest head coaching candidate this offseason, but he'll want to burn the tape of his team's third quarter Sunday.
What they're saying: A controversial incomplete-pass call that Dan Campbell and Lions fans thought should've been intentional grounding led to a Bears touchdown on the very next play.
What's next: The Broncos are in town Saturday for an 8:15pm game on NFL Network.
