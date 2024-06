The Lions triumphed in a thrilling comeback victory Sunday over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field, 31-26.

Why it matters: Detroit is now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.

They're in first place in the NFC North.

What happened: The Lions prevailed despite a poor overall performance for most of the game.

QB Jared Goff threw three interceptions and the defense struggled to contain Bears QB Justin Fields, who ran for 104 yards and passed for 169.

Yes, but: Detroit never gave up. Trailing 26-14 with about four minutes left, the Lions kept their composure and rallied with the help of a roaring home crowd.

Details: David Montgomery scored the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 29 seconds left.

On the ensuing Bears' possession, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson forced a fumble by Fields that resulted in a safety to secure Detroit's win.

What they're saying: Goff said the outcome was the sign of a good team.

"We're a resilient group. We're tough, we have a lot a courage and we don't back down from anything," Goff said after the game.

What's next: The Lions host the Packers (4-6) in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at 12:30pm at Ford Field.