Joe Louis Greenway trailhead opens near Detroit-Dearborn border

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The West Warren Gateway to the Joe Louis Greenway includes a pavilion and other public amenities. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

Another stretch of the city's growing network of trails and walkways opened Tuesday near the Dearborn border.

Why it matters: The West Warren Gateway is the first trailhead of the Joe Louis Greenway, a 27.5-mile pathway that will connect neighborhoods across the city to the riverfront and Dearborn, Hamtramck and Highland Park.

State of play: The $6 million gateway includes a 4-acre park, a pavilion, outdoor fitness equipment, a playground and parking.

The trailhead area used to be prime dumping ground, officials said. About 23,000 tires have been removed since construction began in 2021.

Between the lines: So far, two miles of paved greenway are finished north of the trailhead near West Warren Avenue and Wyoming Avenue.

The next mile of greenway is under construction.

When completed in five to 10 years (depending on fundraising efforts), the greenway loop will include the downtown riverwalk, the Dequindre Cut, parts of Highland Park and Southwest Detroit.