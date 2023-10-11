Michigan launches $20M talent campaign
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) unveiled a new $20 million national talent attraction marketing campaign Tuesday in another attempt to grow Michigan's population.
- Expect new TV commercials, radio spots, print placements, social channels and a brand-new website for the "You Can in Michigan" campaign.
Why it matters: It's all part of the state's ongoing effort, first reported this year by Axios, to grow its stagnant population.
- Leaders are trying to turn Michigan, the country's 10th largest state, into a destination for young professionals working in mobility and tech.
What they're saying: The state is looking to attract employees and people interested in mobility, electric vehicles, semiconductors, the biosciences, advanced agribusiness, fintech and insurance tech, MEDC president Quentin Messer said during a Zoom call Tuesday morning.
Between the lines: Officials explained the difference between the effort announced Tuesday and Michigan's successful "Pure Michigan" campaign — which the MEDC scaled back this summer — but it's still murky.
- "The future of Pure Michigan is bright and remains bright — this is really an additional campaign," Messer tells Axios. "Pure Michigan is about telling people what they can do and experience and is a great supplement for the hospitality industry and that will continue."
Zoom in: The new site contains a number of interactive features, like an AI-powered career portal and a cost-of-living calculator showing how much further your salary would go in Michigan than in other states.
- Selecting from, say, Chicago to Detroit shows your salary going 11% further, the website estimates.
- There's also a "find your place in Michigan" quiz that asks questions like your favorite setting (urban, small town, rustic) or one's "dream region" (sports games, arts and culture, quirky festivals or nature).
🤔 Sam's thought bubble: No matter how many times I tailored my answers to fit the vibe of the state's largest city, Detroit never seemed to pop up as the first choice in the "find your place" quiz.
