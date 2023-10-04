Michigan's population fell again last year
Michigan lost approximately 30,000 people from 2021 to 2022, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.
Why it matters: Michigan was among 14 states that lost residents from 2021-22, and our population is growing slower than most.
Catch up quick: State leaders are working on solutions, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointing a population czar and creating a bipartisan commission to identify a population goal.
- But some, including one of the area's leading population experts, still have their doubts on the prospective effectiveness of the 28-member body.
What they're saying: "I was excited when it was announced, even though it was vague, I was excited when finally the state showed any interest in population," Kurt Metzger, the former director of Data Driven Detroit who previously worked for the Census Bureau, tells Axios. "But I was always suspicious of what they were talking about."
- "Identifying a population goal is setting the commission up for failure," Metzger says.
The other side: "Gov. Whitmer believes in making Michigan the kind of state where individuals from every walk of life feel like they belong and have the opportunity to build a successful life here," a spokesperson for the governor tells Axios.
The intrigue: We dropped from 10.05 million people in 2021 to 10.03 in 2022, census data shows.
Zoom in: Metro Detroit had 4,365,205 residents in 2021 and 4,345,761 in 2022, a 0.4% decrease.
- Wayne County's decline of 16,030 people from 2020-22 is the seventh-worst drop of any county in the nation during that time span.
Between the lines: "Michigan ranks 15th overall in total foreign-born population — we need younger immigrants," Metzger says. "We need educated immigrants and we also need lower-educated immigrants to do a lot of the work our aging white population doesn't want to do."
Context: Arab Americans now make up a majority of the residents of Dearborn for the first time, and Michigan's total Middle Eastern population has surpassed 300,000 residents, the Free Press reports.
- The data represents how the area has been able to grow as an outlier while the surrounding population around the county and state has declined.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.