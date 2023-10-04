How to garden during a Michigan summer

A selection of produce from the greenhouse over the summer. Photos: Everett Cook/Axios

👋 Everett here. Longtime Axios-heads might remember that I wanted to learn how to garden after moving back to Michigan last year.

Why it matters: I've never been great about eating my veggies, and I am also a person who struggles keeping his weight at a healthy level.

The experiment was simple: Will spending time growing food lead to a healthier, less dependent-on-the-system diet?

What happened: Turns out, I'm much more willing to eat a green bean if I spend weeks growing it first.

I'll never have a diet like Tom Brady's due to a fervent love of chicken wings, but for the first time post-pandemic, I feel like I'm on the right track.

I had success growing:

🍅 Tomatoes (Campari, Early Girl and Chocolate Cherry)

🌶 Peppers (jalapeño and serrano)

🌿 Herbs (cilantro, basil and parsley)

🍓 Fresca strawberries

🌱 Green beans

🥬 Kale

Plus, seeding a dirt patch next to the greenhouse resulted in an explosion of wildflowers that became home to bees and other insects.

Welcome, bee friends.

I completely failed at growing:

⛔️ Squash

🥒 Cucumbers

🍅 Beefsteak tomatoes

What's next: Garlic, bell peppers and carrots go into the greenhouse next year, with more planter boxes outside of it for milkweed, sunflowers and other pollinating plants.

📬 On a gardening journey and want to share how your year went? Or have tips? Email [email protected] and let us know. Your answer might be featured in a future newsletter.