I recently asked for gardening tips as a first-time homeowner and friends, you did not disappoint.

We got emails about basil, an easy-to-grow complement for tomatoes (reader John D.), and pest-repelling, edible marigolds (Heidi). There were warnings about massive squirrels (Christy Maier) and our persnickety frost zone (Micheline Maynard).

The common thread: An infectious love for gardening. Here are a few more tips and tricks:

🦋 PJ: "Go native! Plant hazelnuts for edible privacy hedges. Plant a serviceberry tree for fantastic color in the fall and delicious berries in the spring. Plant coneflowers and black-eyed Susans for our pollinator friends. Plant parsley in pots as an offering to black swallowtail butterflies."

"And if you happen to have a shady spot in your yard where nothing grows, consider creating a mushroom bed!"

🌱 Emily Piper: "Okra is the perfect plant to grow! It grows vertically so it doesn't take much space. The flowers are beautiful. Experimenting with home grown okra is the most fun."

🍁 Roberta F. King: "I highly recommend growing backyard cannabis. Plants grow easily in a five gallon container in a sunny spot with frequent watering and fertilizing. The plants develop quickly and are interesting to look at and smell great. The harvest doesn't come until October, so patience is required."

"Plus you get SO much weed, which is much easier to gift to friends than zucchini."

🥒 Christy Maier: "I'd recommend growing some herbs. I find basil, parsley, and cilantro easy to grow, and it is nice to have them right there for cooking."

"Some vegetables like squash and cucumber come in a bush variety for pots (as opposed to the vine type which really spread)."

☀️ Micheline Maynard: "Before you plant anything else, determine the kind of sun/shade your garden receives. Sunny in the morning, or afternoon? Sun all day?"

"Next, read up on plants that do best in Zone 5 (the agricultural zone for Detroit). That's a big factor: if you plant something that won't thrive in your available Zone 5 light, you'll be wasting your money."

💐 Heidi: "One thing you can plant that will come back every year is pansies. We had a plant that would even come up in the winter."

😄 Kara F.: "My best gardening tip is to go to the farmers market and buy their stuff. No green thumb here!"