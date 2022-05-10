👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm an Axios Detroit editor who recently moved to Royal Oak from New York City.

One fun difference between my new home and old apartment is the backyard! It has real grass, actual trees and it's not a fire escape. This, my friends, is living.

The intrigue: There's space to do plenty of gardening, but I'm a little lost on where to start. I was a college student the last time I lived in the mitten and back then, the only flowering plant that caught my attention was not (yet) legal to grow.

So far, I've got tomatoes, jalapeños, sweet peppers and a blackberry bush planted. What should come next?

📬 Email [email protected] with your best Michigan gardening tips and tricks. We'll run the best responses soon.