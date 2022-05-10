3 hours ago - Things to Do
Please help me garden
👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm an Axios Detroit editor who recently moved to Royal Oak from New York City.
- One fun difference between my new home and old apartment is the backyard! It has real grass, actual trees and it's not a fire escape. This, my friends, is living.
The intrigue: There's space to do plenty of gardening, but I'm a little lost on where to start. I was a college student the last time I lived in the mitten and back then, the only flowering plant that caught my attention was not (yet) legal to grow.
- So far, I've got tomatoes, jalapeños, sweet peppers and a blackberry bush planted. What should come next?
📬 Email [email protected] with your best Michigan gardening tips and tricks. We'll run the best responses soon.
