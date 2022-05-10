3 hours ago - Things to Do

Please help me garden

Everett Cook
The first family of my backyard — tomatoes and peppers.
The first family of my backyard — tomatoes and peppers. Photo: Everett Cook/Axios

👋 Howdy, Everett here. I'm an Axios Detroit editor who recently moved to Royal Oak from New York City.

  • One fun difference between my new home and old apartment is the backyard! It has real grass, actual trees and it's not a fire escape. This, my friends, is living.

The intrigue: There's space to do plenty of gardening, but I'm a little lost on where to start. I was a college student the last time I lived in the mitten and back then, the only flowering plant that caught my attention was not (yet) legal to grow.

  • So far, I've got tomatoes, jalapeños, sweet peppers and a blackberry bush planted. What should come next?

📬 Email [email protected] with your best Michigan gardening tips and tricks. We'll run the best responses soon.

