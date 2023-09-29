Craig's Coffee fills Cass Corridor space
A new coffee shop in Cass Corridor is helping bring new life to the corner of Cass and Peterboro.
Why it matters: Craig Batory, founder of Craig's Coffee, wants his space across from the former Chung's Cantonese Restaurant to be a place where other small businesses can share the kitchen and coffee roasters.
- Batory received a $50,000 Motor City Match award from the city last month before opening.
Of note: The store's hours are limited because so far, it's just Batory.
- He tells Axios that he wants to hire staff, but not until the business can afford to pay them a livable wage.
The intrigue: The coffee shop at 412 Peterboro St. fills the building on the corner of Cass and Peterboro that was once home to the Bird Town Pet Shop.
- Today it holds The Peterboro, Iconic Tattoo, Eight Degrees Plato and Canine to Five.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: I ordered a hibiscus tea that became more flavorful as it steeped through the morning.
- Batory says his most popular coffee is the Guatemalan Batch Brew.
