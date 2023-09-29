Craig's Coffee fills Cass Corridor space

A new coffee shop in Cass Corridor is helping bring new life to the corner of Cass and Peterboro.

Why it matters: Craig Batory, founder of Craig's Coffee, wants his space across from the former Chung's Cantonese Restaurant to be a place where other small businesses can share the kitchen and coffee roasters.

Batory received a $50,000 Motor City Match award from the city last month before opening.

Of note: The store's hours are limited because so far, it's just Batory.

He tells Axios that he wants to hire staff, but not until the business can afford to pay them a livable wage.

The intrigue: The coffee shop at 412 Peterboro St. fills the building on the corner of Cass and Peterboro that was once home to the Bird Town Pet Shop.

Today it holds The Peterboro, Iconic Tattoo, Eight Degrees Plato and Canine to Five.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I ordered a hibiscus tea that became more flavorful as it steeped through the morning.

Batory says his most popular coffee is the Guatemalan Batch Brew.