Craig's Coffee fills Cass Corridor space

Craig Batory, founder of Craig's Coffee. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

A new coffee shop in Cass Corridor is helping bring new life to the corner of Cass and Peterboro.

Why it matters: Craig Batory, founder of Craig's Coffee, wants his space across from the former Chung's Cantonese Restaurant to be a place where other small businesses can share the kitchen and coffee roasters.

  • Batory received a $50,000 Motor City Match award from the city last month before opening.

Of note: The store's hours are limited because so far, it's just Batory.

  • He tells Axios that he wants to hire staff, but not until the business can afford to pay them a livable wage.

The intrigue: The coffee shop at 412 Peterboro St. fills the building on the corner of Cass and Peterboro that was once home to the Bird Town Pet Shop.

  • Today it holds The Peterboro, Iconic Tattoo, Eight Degrees Plato and Canine to Five.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I ordered a hibiscus tea that became more flavorful as it steeped through the morning.

  • Batory says his most popular coffee is the Guatemalan Batch Brew.
A view of Craig's Coffee from the outside.
Ride your bike to the coffee shop like Sam did last Saturday and get 10% off your order.
