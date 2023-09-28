Ford Field's elite walkability ranking

Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios

Ford Field's downtown locale puts it among the country's most walkable NFL stadiums.

By the numbers: The Lions' home turf ranks third in the NFL in walkability with a score of 82, according to data from Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes and awards points based on the distance to amenities.

It also analyzes population density and road metrics such as block length and intersection density.

A good Walk Score reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and use public transportation.

🥊 Reality check: Any favorable ranking in Detroit that factors in public transit should be met with skepticism because of the bus system's consistently inconsistent reliability.

But the Woodward corridor does have other useful options, such as the QLine, bike-sharing hubs and scooters.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: Ford Field can feel disconnected from amenities because it's tucked into a corner of downtown restricted by the I-75/I-375 interchange. But at least it's downtown — something many other NFL cities can't claim.

I can vouch for the poor walkability score at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. I went there for the 2021 Michigan State game and it felt super isolated.

Of note: The Lions aren't playing at home this week, as they take on the Packers in Green Bay for Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15.