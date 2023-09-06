Detroit House Hunting: Bright blue Southwest renovation

A recently repainted and renovated home at 7744 Pitt St. in Southwest Detroit. Photos: Courtesy of Gabby David

If you'd like to live in the brightest house on the block, we've got just the spot for you.

What's happening: For our recurring real estate feature, we've got eyes on a blue three-bedroom that's walking distance from Southwest shopping and restaurants, including Taqueria Mi Pueblo and the Tacos Del Barrio truck.

Details: The renovated 1,794-square-foot home has refinished hardwood floors, a Jacuzzi in the upstairs bathroom and covered parking. The backyard is a fenced-in patio that's mostly covered.

The big picture: Though demand for homes remains "strong" in Metro Detroit, the number of home sales fell 22% from last July to this one, local RE/MAX president Jeanette Schneider said in a press release. She attributes this to a lack of houses and "fluctuating" interest rates.

Good homes listed for what they're worth are still selling fast, she notes.