Art, tech and fashion collide at Month of Design
Detroit's rich design legacy is everywhere, from world-renowned architecture to boutique neighborhood art galleries and even a 3D-printed house on the east side.
State of play: Month of Design, the 13th annual monthlong festival, starts Friday with about 80 exhibitions, workshops and other events open to the public.
Why it matters: The festival spotlights local talent and innovation in architecture, craft-based design, graphic illustration, landscaping and other disciplines that make Detroit a global design hub.
What they're saying: "Every year the festival is really a reflection of our creative community in that moment in time," Kiana Wenzell, festival director and co-executive director of Design Core Detroit, tells Axios.
- "It's a great way to learn about the changing landscape — Detroit's changing fast."
Between the lines: The industry's also a major economic driver, employing 45,000 people in the metro area.
If you go: Sort events to match your interests with Month of Design's online calendar.
- The vast majority are free.
- Popular general-interest gatherings include Friday's Design Crawl starting at 6pm and Eastern Market After Dark on Sept. 21.
Most events fall under the themes of this year's festival:
🌳 Urbanism/land justice: Learn how landscape designers, land advocates and residents are working together to better activate the city's vacant land.
- Spotlight event: Detroit Land Lab's preservation and beautification workshop on Sept. 23.
👜 Sustainable fashion: Check out exhibits and fashion shows incorporating cutting-edge and environmentally conscious materials.
- Spotlight event: Interwoven, a fashion show on Sept. 23 featuring models adorned with floral installations.
🎨 Fine art/craft: Artists of all kinds of focuses are opening their studios and hosting exhibits throughout the month.
- Spotlight event: 313 030 Projekt, an audio-visual installation showcasing the connections between underground creative communities in Detroit and Berlin. Sept. 8-9 at the Herman Kiefer complex.
🤖 City of the future: The Motor City is trying to evolve from its automotive roots into a next-generation advanced mobility destination. Events emphasize education, hands-on workshops and artificial intelligence.
- Spotlight event: The House That Robot Built, a tour of the state's first 3D-printed home on Sept. 7.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.