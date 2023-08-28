Whale mural visible again downtown after storm damages Rocket ad

The whales are visible again on the side of downtown's Broderick Tower.

Driving the news: Thursday night's extreme weather managed to undo a temporary mural created by westside artist Phillip Simpson and installed by Rocket Companies in 2021.

Why it matters: The advertisement is unpopular among some — especially Tigers fans — because it has been covering up the humpback whale scene painted by artist Robert Wyland about 25 years ago.

"Nature is healing," The Athletic's Max Bultman posted to social media.

What they're saying: "Wowww," Simpson posted on Instagram. "What happens now?"

Simpson, whose familiar smiles can be found across the city, tells Axios he reached out to Rocket Companies Friday about the future of his work and hasn't yet heard back.

Rocket Companies did not respond to our request for comment.

The other side: The artist who painted the whaling wall told Local 4 last year that he wanted to sue Rocket Companies over the ad placement.

"I was really disappointed that a company like Rocket Mortgage would even consider, you know, destroying the integrity of a work of art that is loved by so many," Wyland said.

"It was my favorite part of Comerica when it opened," Macomb County resident Ailene Hicks tells Axios. "That ad just looks terrible in comparison to what is underneath … Mother Nature has a way with karma."

Catch up quick: "When we heard this property was going to be used as advertising space again, we saw it as a great opportunity to take control of the space and bring more art to downtown Detroit," the company's chief marketing officer told Metro Times when the banner went up in 2021.

"Such a high-profile location — seen all around the world during Tigers' home games — needs to be a place to display the work of Detroit artists."

Of note: Simpson is also one of the artists chosen by the city for its City Walls project.

What's next: It remains unclear whether Simpson's work will be put back up.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: Some see the mural as a win for Simpson and other Black Detroiters who were never as connected to the original mural as Tigers fans who iconified the whales from their seats at Comerica Park.