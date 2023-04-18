Detroit mural artists picked for beautification campaign

Mayor Mike Duggan, center, back row, poses with City Walls mural artists. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Detroit, via Flickr

Local artists are getting funding to beautify more than 40 walls across the city with freshly painted murals.

Why it matters: Detroit's City Walls program aims to boost the local art economy while tapping into the values of the communities where the murals are created.

Driving the news: The selection of 25 artists to paint murals at 23 locations was announced last week, with more to come later this summer.

Altogether, the local artists will collect more than $500,000 in City Walls commissions.

The big picture: In its seventh year, City Walls has resulted in more than 125 beautified locations.

"The Spirit" — depicting a Black woman as the Spirit of Detroit — was the program's 100th mural.

What's next: City Walls' next wave of artist selections opens in May. Artists can apply here.