54 mins ago - News
Detroit mural artists picked for beautification campaign
Local artists are getting funding to beautify more than 40 walls across the city with freshly painted murals.
Why it matters: Detroit's City Walls program aims to boost the local art economy while tapping into the values of the communities where the murals are created.
Driving the news: The selection of 25 artists to paint murals at 23 locations was announced last week, with more to come later this summer.
- Altogether, the local artists will collect more than $500,000 in City Walls commissions.
The big picture: In its seventh year, City Walls has resulted in more than 125 beautified locations.
- "The Spirit" — depicting a Black woman as the Spirit of Detroit — was the program's 100th mural.
What's next: City Walls' next wave of artist selections opens in May. Artists can apply here.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.