Lack of diverse late-night grub in Detroit
Detroit is fast becoming a destination food city, but the lack of diverse late-night dining options is holding it back.
Why it matters: More choices would not only elevate the city's national food reputation, but could also attract residents who consider quality nightlife when deciding where to live — otherwise known as young people.
- A bevy of coney islands awaits anyone looking to grab some grub in the middle of the night, but they all serve pretty much the same thing.
What they're saying: "We need options and we need healthy options," Adrian Tonon, who was the city's first 24-hour ambassador and tried last year to run for Congress, tells Axios.
- "God bless the coney islands, but we need more health-focused options at night."
Between the lines: The pandemic tightened the labor market, making it harder to staff restaurants after traditional dining hours, Tonon says.
- These days, local options really start to dwindle at midnight.
- Food trucks are supposed to close at 11pm under rules set in 2021.
The big picture: More dining choices could unlock a stronger 24-hour economy throughout the city supported by the arts, culture and entertainment communities.
- Nightlife growth in other cities has also focused on public safety, transit and alcohol consumption policies.
The intrigue: Detroit is brimming with innovative and talented chefs — some gaining national recognition — who could make a splash with a new late-night venture.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: The suburbs have a similar problem. On my way home to Ferndale from weeknight indoor soccer games, I've resorted to McDonald's so many times that I've developed a routine order (a McDouble, McChicken and Diet Coke) because there are so few other options.
Our big question: Where are your favorite places to eat late-night in Detroit?
- Email [email protected] and let us know!
- We're going to highlight some of our own go-to spots next week.
