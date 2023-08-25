Lack of diverse late-night grub in Detroit

Detroit is fast becoming a destination food city, but the lack of diverse late-night dining options is holding it back.

Why it matters: More choices would not only elevate the city's national food reputation, but could also attract residents who consider quality nightlife when deciding where to live — otherwise known as young people.

A bevy of coney islands awaits anyone looking to grab some grub in the middle of the night, but they all serve pretty much the same thing.

What they're saying: "We need options and we need healthy options," Adrian Tonon, who was the city's first 24-hour ambassador and tried last year to run for Congress, tells Axios.

"God bless the coney islands, but we need more health-focused options at night."

Between the lines: The pandemic tightened the labor market, making it harder to staff restaurants after traditional dining hours, Tonon says.

These days, local options really start to dwindle at midnight.

Food trucks are supposed to close at 11pm under rules set in 2021.

The big picture: More dining choices could unlock a stronger 24-hour economy throughout the city supported by the arts, culture and entertainment communities.

Nightlife growth in other cities has also focused on public safety, transit and alcohol consumption policies.

The intrigue: Detroit is brimming with innovative and talented chefs — some gaining national recognition — who could make a splash with a new late-night venture.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The suburbs have a similar problem. On my way home to Ferndale from weeknight indoor soccer games, I've resorted to McDonald's so many times that I've developed a routine order (a McDouble, McChicken and Diet Coke) because there are so few other options.

Our big question: Where are your favorite places to eat late-night in Detroit?