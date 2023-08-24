52 mins ago - Real Estate

Detroit House Hunting: Corktown's $1.2 million auto shop

Joe Guillen
A building with a grey facade is shown.

This Corktown property mixes modernity with nods to its roots as an early 20th century car shop. Photos: Courtesy of Christian Gerard

A Corktown car garage built in the early 1900s that's been transformed into a lavish living space is now on the market for $1.2 million.

Driving the news: More attainable homes are typically highlighted in our recurring real estate feature, but this restored relic is a must-see.

  • The overhaul incorporated salvaged doors from a Stroh's delivery truck, tin ceilings in the bathroom and a kitchen island that converts to a shuffleboard table.

What they're saying: Owner Trevor Greene renovated the property in 2019 with touches of automotive history throughout and an emphasis on open space.

1534 Trumbull, $1.2 million

The rustically designed interior is shown, with a big bar area and minimal furniture. There's a spiral staircase in the back leading up to a lofted area.
The owner emphasized open spaces, high-tech amenities and rustic features for the design.

Details: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and 2,050 square feet.

  • The roof, walls, floor, electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems have all been redone.
  • High-tech conveniences are found throughout — including a garage door with laser detection, heated floors and remote-powered window shades.

Between the lines: Greene, who works in vehicle design, teamed on the project with Push Design, an architecture firm that's worked on other Corktown properties.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: This is the kind of place I'll buy after I win the lottery and go on a global real estate shopping spree.

