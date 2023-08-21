Michigan's falling COVID-19 hospitalizations

Data: CDC; Note: Change in average weekly rate at a sample of 6,000 hospitals from June 4 to July 1 and July 2-29, 2023; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rates fell 32% between June and July despite signs of a late summer wave in other parts of the country.

By the numbers: The average COVID-19 hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% between June and July, per the latest available CDC data.

A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., according to CDC estimates — though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Zoom out: Michigan, Vermont and Rhode Island (both down 31%) are the only states with rates that decreased 30% or more during the time period.

Mississippi (73%), Louisiana (66%) and Alabama (66%) saw the largest increases.

Reality check: In both percentage change and raw terms, nationwide hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

They're down 82% year over year. The CDC reports 10,320 overall hospital admissions between July 30-Aug. 5, compared with more than 150,000 in one week in January 2022.

Michigan's rate is down 88% from this time last year.

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

Why it matters: Many of us put COVID-19 in our rearview mirrors, leaving many Americans potentially mentally and practically ill-prepared for another wave.

Experts warn the U.S. is now lacking critical tools to help manage future waves, Axios' Sabrina Moreno recently reported.

What's next: An updated booster is due out this fall. While it wasn't specifically designed with EG.5 in mind, it will likely offer at least some protection, experts told NBC News.