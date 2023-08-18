Crowning Detroit's best rapper: Eminem vs. Danny Brown

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

The moment of truth is finally here.

It's Slim Shady vs. Danny Brown in the final of our bracket to decide the city's greatest rapper ever.

State of play: The finalists breezed through Thursday's semifinals with ease.

Eminem topped Big Sean while Danny Brown ended Boldy James' respectable run to the Final Four.

Why it matters: This month marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. To celebrate, we wanted to honor our city's best hip-hop artists and spark some debate with this unscientific poll.

The intrigue: Danny Brown enters the finals as the clear underdog. But there's still time to campaign.

Maybe he'll fire off another post about our poll to drum up some support.

What's next: Voting for the finals is open until 4pm Friday. We'll announce the winner on Monday.