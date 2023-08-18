2 hours ago - Music

Crowning Detroit's best rapper: Eminem vs. Danny Brown

The moment of truth is finally here.

State of play: The finalists breezed through Thursday's semifinals with ease.

  • Eminem topped Big Sean while Danny Brown ended Boldy James' respectable run to the Final Four.

Why it matters: This month marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. To celebrate, we wanted to honor our city's best hip-hop artists and spark some debate with this unscientific poll.

The intrigue: Danny Brown enters the finals as the clear underdog. But there's still time to campaign.

What's next: Voting for the finals is open until 4pm Friday. We'll announce the winner on Monday.

