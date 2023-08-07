More Detroit schools to be demolished

Detroit expects to start tearing down 11 vacant schools by year's end, Crain's reports.

The big picture: Commercial demolition continues to be a major priority for Mayor Mike Duggan's administration, with the looming question remaining of how to equitably use the vacant land left behind.

Flashback: As enrollment dropped, nearly 200 Detroit public schools closed between 2000 and 2015, per a Regrid report. Structures — some historic — remain empty across the city, while all that's left of others is empty land.

Context: A 2020 study of 63 vacant schools by the city identified which should be targeted for preservation and which were less salvageable.

While developers aim to turn one northwest school into apartments, the city says many schools would be too costly to fix.

Zoom in: One school in the city's study that's on the list to be demolished soon is Stephens Elementary at 5974 Seneca, built in 1913. It would have cost $15.6 million to rehab.