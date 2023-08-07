1 hour ago - Education

More Detroit schools to be demolished

Annalise Frank

The Stephens school at 5974 Seneca. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

Detroit expects to start tearing down 11 vacant schools by year's end, Crain's reports.

The big picture: Commercial demolition continues to be a major priority for Mayor Mike Duggan's administration, with the looming question remaining of how to equitably use the vacant land left behind.

Flashback: As enrollment dropped, nearly 200 Detroit public schools closed between 2000 and 2015, per a Regrid report. Structures — some historic — remain empty across the city, while all that's left of others is empty land.

Context: A 2020 study of 63 vacant schools by the city identified which should be targeted for preservation and which were less salvageable.

Zoom in: One school in the city's study that's on the list to be demolished soon is Stephens Elementary at 5974 Seneca, built in 1913. It would have cost $15.6 million to rehab.

  • The building is in "above average condition," per the study, but not in a "strong real estate market" area — lots of vacant lots and land bank-owned properties nearby.
  • However, "strong block clubs in the area" are "protective of the school," which is next to a park.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more