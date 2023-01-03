Detroit development projects we're watching in 2023

New development projects stretching from downtown to the neighborhoods are changing how Detroit looks and feels.

Why it matters: Keeping incremental tabs on development helps the public stay informed about progress — or lack thereof — after the initial excitement when they're announced.

👀 Here are five potentially transformational projects we're watching in 2023:

🏗 District Detroit: Spearheaded by the Ilitch family and the billionaire Stephen Ross, developers behind the long-delayed downtown project are yet to publicly disclose the tax incentives they're seeking to complete the district. We're expected to learn details in a Community Benefits Ordinance meeting this month.

🏘 Lee Plaza: It's been a year since the $59 million plan to redevelop an abandoned skyscraper on West Grand Boulevard into senior affordable housing was announced.

Phase one construction for 117 units is expected to start this year and finish in 2024.

Project developers secured significant public subsidies, including $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

🍺 Enclave: A redevelopment in the West McNichols corridor will be anchored by a taproom from Ypsilanti's 734 Brewing — reported to be Detroit's sole Black-owned brewery location. The opening from the partner Brian Jones-Chance is anticipated this summer, according to the developer Chase Cantrell.

The property will also have restaurant and retail space. It's among several real estate projects aiming to support economic growth in the area.

🚂 Michigan Central: The iconic train depot, which will anchor Ford's 30-acre mobility innovation district, is expected to open in late 2023.

Other elements of the district, the Book Depository and the Southwest Greenway, are expected to open this spring.

🏫 Empty schools: The city has more than 60 vacant school properties it needs to figure out what to do with, presenting a major collective economic hurdle.

We are likely to see a major decision on one of the large properties this year — Cooley High School, which closed in 2010 and sits on 18 acres.

The nonprofit Life Remodeled wants to buy the site from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, but school board members delayed a vote over concerns about selling below appraised value and how the property would be best redeveloped, Crain's Detroit reported.

Worthy of your time: The Development Tracker from Detour Detroit has a map and searchable database of real estate projects.