Motor City Transit: Joe Louis Greenway taking shape

Last week's sneak peak at the Joe Louis Greenway near the Michigan Central train depot showed how the project aims to connect far-flung parts of the city.

Why it matters: The $240 million greenway project will stretch 27.5 miles when completed, connecting 23 neighborhoods with trails like the Dequindre Cut and Detroit Riverfront.

The path for mobility, biking and walking is being billed as a transformational undertaking to beautify the city and boost recreational amenities.

State of play: Dozens of residents showed up at the new southwest greenway trailhead, near Bagley and Rosa Parks Boulevard, last week for an event highlighting the trail's eventual connectivity between the train depot and the riverfront.

The nearly milelong southwest greenway will open later this winter.

This portion of the larger greenway cost $8 million, with $5 million coming from Michigan Central, the 30-acre mobility hub anchored by the train depot.

What they're saying: Filmmaker Eric Jackson attended the event and recalled working on movies like "Transformers" at the depot.