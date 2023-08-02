30 mins ago - Food and Drink

Midtown's German beer garden

Samuel Robinson
Stadt Garden in Midtown

Stadt Garden in Midtown. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

👋🏼 Sam here. I'd love to see more places around Detroit like Stadt Garden (or City Garden in German).

The intrigue: The outdoor-only wine and beer garden is a gem of Midtown's bar scene.

  • It's located in the front yard of the Victorian mansion at Second and Alexandrine, which also houses Castalia at Sfumato.
  • It was lively and filled with people who walked or biked there — including one of my neighbors — when I walked up to the window for the first time last week.

If you go: 3980 Second Ave.

  • Open Wednesday-Friday, 3-11pm; Saturday, noon-11pm; Sunday noon-8pm.
