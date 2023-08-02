30 mins ago - Food and Drink
Midtown's German beer garden
👋🏼 Sam here. I'd love to see more places around Detroit like Stadt Garden (or City Garden in German).
The intrigue: The outdoor-only wine and beer garden is a gem of Midtown's bar scene.
- It's located in the front yard of the Victorian mansion at Second and Alexandrine, which also houses Castalia at Sfumato.
- It was lively and filled with people who walked or biked there — including one of my neighbors — when I walked up to the window for the first time last week.
If you go: 3980 Second Ave.
- Open Wednesday-Friday, 3-11pm; Saturday, noon-11pm; Sunday noon-8pm.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.