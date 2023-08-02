Midtown's German beer garden

Share on email (opens in new window)

👋🏼 Sam here. I'd love to see more places around Detroit like Stadt Garden (or City Garden in German).

The intrigue: The outdoor-only wine and beer garden is a gem of Midtown's bar scene.

It's located in the front yard of the Victorian mansion at Second and Alexandrine, which also houses Castalia at Sfumato.

It was lively and filled with people who walked or biked there — including one of my neighbors — when I walked up to the window for the first time last week.

If you go: 3980 Second Ave.