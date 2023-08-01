Asian American leaders want Ilitches to honor Detroit's Chinatown

Roland Hwang of American Citizens for Justice in front of family members of the former owners of Shanghai Cafe, State Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) and Richard Mui of the Association of Chinese Americans outside 3143 Cass Ave. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Asian American Detroiters are urging the Ilitch family-owned Olympia Development to include them in discussions about the future of 3143 Cass Ave., the site of a historic Chinatown building that was demolished over the weekend.

Driving the news: A number of advocacy groups including the Association of Chinese Americans and American Citizens for Justice (ACJ), which formed during the Vincent Chin case in 1983, spoke Monday morning in front of the site of the razed building that dated back to 1883.

ACJ co-founder and president Roland Hwang, who teaches Asian Pacific American history at U of M, told reporters that the organization got its name at 3143 Cass Ave., on the second floor of what was then the Chinese Merchants Association building.

What they're saying: "I have fond memories inside that building, as well as coming down to this area regularly," Hwang said.

The second floor operated as a community hub and free medical clinic through the volunteer efforts of local Chinese American health professionals.

The first floor was a restaurant, Shanghai Café; visible remnants of it remained until the demolition.

Old photos blown up for Monday's press conference show a once-vibrant neighborhood.

Catch up quick: Despite a non-binding resolution approved by City Council last week asking the city to consider a historic designation, demolition proceeded because there was a demo permit out on the property, council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero told Axios Monday.

Between the lines: "It's a pivotal moment for us and Olympia to make this a space that is historic, that honors our history and brings together all of the community in Detroit," Carolyn Chin Watson, whose family took over the Shanghai Café in the 1960s, said during the press conference.

Be smart: What has been recognized as Chinatown since the 1980s isn't the original — Detroit's first Chinatown was around Michigan Avenue and Third Street near what is now the MGM Grand/DTE campus and DPD headquarters.

Residents who lived in the original Chinatown were displaced during construction of the Lodge Freeway.

"We all know that Black Bottom was also razed to build a freeway, so we've got a lot of shared history that we've got to talk about and learn from one another," State Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) told the crowd.

What's next: After the press conference, residents including local artist Anthony Lee, spoke about how plans for the space between the former site of Gold Dollar Bar and Chung's should honor the area's Asian American history.