New City Walls mural, "Corktown Tribute," adorns the Godfrey Hotel

👋 Everett here. I tried making our latest photo contest more difficult, but two dozen of you still correctly guessed I was outside the Godfrey Hotel in Corktown last week.

Driving the news: The hotel's newest mural, "Corktown Tribute," was painted by local artist Trae Isaac through Detroit's City Walls program.

The mural is Isaac's largest and highest in the air to date, he tells Axios. It took about three weeks while perched on a swing stage.

Isaac used inspiration from Corktown, home of the original Tiger Stadium, and focused on creating little easter eggs to mimic the "aesthetic and the architecture of the original Tiger Stadium ticket booth."

Photo: Courtesy of Trae Isaac

What they're saying: "The opportunity for all artists throughout the city to have something like this available to showcase their skill on such a grand scale is definitely huge," Isaac says.

What's next: The Godfrey is set to open in August, per the Detroit News, but Isaac is already at work on his next City Walls project on the east side.

Since 2017, the program has helped artists create more than 125 murals across the city.

On Monday, the city announced 15 new mural locations — and Isaac says he was selected to work on three of those projects later this year.

👏 Congratulations to readers Clay G., Tonya S. and Bianca G., our randomly selected winners. We'll reach out soon with swag details!