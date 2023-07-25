1 hour ago - Music

Queen Bey returns to Ford Field

Samuel Robinson
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Chicago. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Chicago. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

A Renaissance is coming.

Driving the news: Detroit's A-list summer concert lineup continues as Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour is set to pack Ford Field Wednesday night.

State of play: The Block Neighborhood Bar & Kitchen, Flood's Bar and PAO Detroit are hosting a bar crawl, while Old Shillelagh and Greenwich Time Pub also have pre-show events.

Be smart: There's no opener, so get to the stadium on time. Doors open at 5:30pm and the show should start after 8:30pm.

  • Parking will be an expensive nightmare. Find (free) street parking north of Sproat Street for a 10-minute walk to the stadium, or take the QLine.
  • A clear bag policy is in effect.

Flashback: Wednesday will be the third time Queen Bey performs inside Ford Field following 2016's Formation World Tour and the 2018 On the Run II Tour with Jay-Z.

  • Beyoncé’s most memorable Detroit moments include:

2000: She interviews Detroit's Aaliyah on the red carpet of the 2000 MTV Music Awards.

2001: Months later, Destiny's Child performs a tribute at the Soul Train Awards in honor of Aaliyah days after her tragic death.

2003: Ford Motor Co. celebrates its 100th anniversary with a Beyoncé performance in Dearborn, with guest appearances from Destiny's Child and Jay-Z.

2004: Check out these images of Beyoncé performing at the Palace of Auburn Hills as part of the Ladies First Tour with Alicia Keys and Missy Elliot.

2013: She covers Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" at the Palace two days after the city filed for bankruptcy as a video montage of Detroit's landmarks played behind her.

2018: Queen Bey and Jay-Z dedicate their 2018 On the Run II Tour stop at Ford Field to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away days later.

2022: To the disappointment of Cass Tech grads everywhere, Beyoncé names her seventh studio album "Renaissance".

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more