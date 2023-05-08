2 hours ago - Things to Do
Detroit's star-studded summer concert roundup
Detroit's summer concert lineup is packed with big names, enticing deals and stadium tours.
State of play: While some notable acts skipped Midwest cities, Detroit landed many high-profile tours, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Madonna.
Driving the news: Live Nation's annual discounted-ticket promotion for more than 140 shows statewide starts this week, including Santana, Steve Miller Band and Alicia Keys.
- The $25 tickets without any extra fees go on sale Wednesday.
🎸 Here's a taste of Detroit's biggest upcoming shows:
Little Caesars Arena
- Drake, July 8 and 9: The "It's All a Blur" tour stops are his first here since 2018.
- Tickets start at about $200.
- Madonna, Aug. 5: The area native makes her LCA debut with a setlist packed full of career hits.
- Tickets start at $107.
- Aerosmith, Sept. 18: The farewell "Peace Out" tour comes 50 years after the band's debut album.
- Tickets went on sale Friday.
- Kiss, Oct. 20: Another iconic rock group says goodbye to the Motor City.
- Tickets start at $60.
Ford Field:
- Taylor Swift, June 9 and 10: Both shows are sold out, but you can find tickets on third-party sites for (gulp) more than $1,400.
- Ed Sheeran, July 15: Tickets start at $49.
- Beyoncé, July 26: Tickets start at $135 for her Renaissance World Tour.
Comerica Park:
- Pink, Aug. 16: The pop star's Summer Carnival tour is her first-ever Detroit stadium headlining performance.
- Tickets start at $60.
