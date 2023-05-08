Detroit's star-studded summer concert roundup

Share on email (opens in new window)

Madonna in New York City last year. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Detroit's summer concert lineup is packed with big names, enticing deals and stadium tours.

State of play: While some notable acts skipped Midwest cities, Detroit landed many high-profile tours, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Madonna.

Driving the news: Live Nation's annual discounted-ticket promotion for more than 140 shows statewide starts this week, including Santana, Steve Miller Band and Alicia Keys.

The $25 tickets without any extra fees go on sale Wednesday.

🎸 Here's a taste of Detroit's biggest upcoming shows:

Little Caesars Arena

Ford Field:

Taylor Swift, June 9 and 10: Both shows are sold out, but you can find tickets on third-party sites for (gulp) more than $1,400.

Both shows are sold out, but you can find tickets on third-party sites for (gulp) more than $1,400. Ed Sheeran, July 15: Tickets start at $49.

Tickets start at $49. Beyoncé, July 26: Tickets start at $135 for her Renaissance World Tour.

Comerica Park: