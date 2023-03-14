1 hour ago - Things to Do
Drake's summer tour hits Detroit
Drake is coming to Little Caesars Arena on July 8 on his just-announced "It's All a Blur" tour.
Why it matters: It's the superstar's first performance here since 2018.
- Eminem joined him onstage two years before for a show at Joe Louis Arena, per the Detroit News.
Details: Tickets go on sale Friday at noon for the general public.
- Cash App cardholders can buy tickets starting at noon Wednesday.
- Sprite also has a presale starting Thursday at noon.
Of note: 21 Savage — who collaborated with Drake on last year's "Her Loss" album — is joining the 29-date arena tour.
