Drake's summer tour hits Detroit

Joe Guillen
Drake performs at Little Caesars Arena in 2018

Drake performs at Little Caesars Arena in 2018. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Drake is coming to Little Caesars Arena on July 8 on his just-announced "It's All a Blur" tour.

Why it matters: It's the superstar's first performance here since 2018.

Details: Tickets go on sale Friday at noon for the general public.

  • Cash App cardholders can buy tickets starting at noon Wednesday.
  • Sprite also has a presale starting Thursday at noon.

Of note: 21 Savage — who collaborated with Drake on last year's "Her Loss" album — is joining the 29-date arena tour.

