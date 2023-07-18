Charted: Detroit's financial health on upswing since bankruptcy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: S&P Global; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Detroit's bond rating is a way to measure whether it's on solid financial footing — like a person's credit score.

It shows how risky Detroit is for potential investors buying the city's bonds by estimating how likely it is that the city pays back those debts.

Flashback: When Detroit's rating crashed to an all-time low in 2013, it was skipping pension debt payments altogether.

State of play: Since then, rating agencies like S&P have grown more confident in Detroit's financial health as it has balanced budgets, saved money, grown revenue and weathered the pandemic.

Yes, but: S&P wrote this year about the city's remaining financial challenges, including resuming large pension debt payments after a 10-year reprieve, poverty, population decline and other economic uncertainties.