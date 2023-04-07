Detroit nears huge financial health milestone

Moody's Investors Service upgraded Detroit's bond rating again, getting the city one step closer to a major milestone in its financial recovery after falling into bankruptcy a decade ago.

Moody's improved the city's score from Ba2 to Ba1, per a report released Wednesday.

Why it matters: It brings Detroit just one letter away from earning an investment grade rating for the first time since 2009.

Context: Moody's ratings depict the quality of a government's debt — or how likely the city is to be able to repay that debt without defaulting on it.

A lower rating means buying the city's bonds is riskier for investors, while a higher rating means buying them is becoming a better bet. Higher also means it costs less for the city to borrow money in the first place.

The city's bonds have been considered beneath investment grade — a status for much risker "junk" bonds — so bringing them back up to investment grade status is a big deal.

State of play: Although Detroit is soon facing the end of a decade-long break from hefty pension payments, the city has balanced its finances well and is prepared to manage the new weight on its budget — at least for the first several years, Moody's analysts write.

The city is making improvements through its $827 million in federal COVID-19 recovery aid and continues adding to its reserves, per Moody's.

But it also faces rising costs and is far from immune to an economic downturn, with high poverty rates and reliance on the automotive industry.

Between the lines: The fiscal transparency nonprofit Truth in Accounting recently gave Detroit a C grade on an A-F scale of cities' fiscal health for the breadth of its debt due to bad decisions from previous elected officials.

What they're saying: "Going from bankruptcy and state financial oversight to being within striking distance of an investment grade rating in less than 10 years is a tremendous accomplishment," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a news release.