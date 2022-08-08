27 mins ago - News

Pension battle rages

Annalise Frank
Mayor Mike Duggan speaks to press at an event.
Mayor Mike Duggan. Photo courtesy of city of Detroit via Flickr

Mayor Mike Duggan's administration is suing a pension board over how much time the city has to pay off a huge debt.

  • Detroit needs to start making payments next year on old pension debt after it got a decadelong break from doing so during bankruptcy, a massive financial lift for the city.

What's happening: The Police Fire Retirement System "stands resolute" on its decision to adopt a 20-year payment schedule instead of the 30-year one the city is seeking, it said in a news release.

  • The system contends paying the debt off quickly is best for the fund's health and thus keeps retirees' pensions safer.

Why it matters: This disagreement could drastically impact the city's finances — and thus how much it can spend on resident services — or potentially hurt the pension fund retirees rely on.

The latest: Duggan pledged back in March to sue over this, and the city filed a motion last week in bankruptcy court asking a judge to force the change.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more