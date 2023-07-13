Detroit by Drone: Boblo building demolition

Share on email (opens in new window)

The long-abandoned Boblo Island Dock building won't be standing for much longer.

Why it matters: The building where passengers once boarded steamships to an amusement park on Boblo Island is now among the city's worst commercial blight.

The intrigue: The Detroit Wayne County Port Authority owns the building but ceded control of it to the Moroun family's Ambassador Port Co. under a complicated agreement reached during former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's tenure.

Ambassador is paying for the demolition that began in April.

Zoom in: Legendary architect Albert Kahn designed the warehouse that opened in 1926 to store maritime cargo.

Its name stems from large ads painted on the building for the Boblo amusement park ferry service, which was discontinued in the 1990s.