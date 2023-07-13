10 mins ago - Real Estate

Detroit by Drone: Boblo building demolition

Samuel Robinson

What's left of the Boblo building. Photos: Samuel Robinson/Axios

The long-abandoned Boblo Island Dock building won't be standing for much longer.

Why it matters: The building where passengers once boarded steamships to an amusement park on Boblo Island is now among the city's worst commercial blight.

The intrigue: The Detroit Wayne County Port Authority owns the building but ceded control of it to the Moroun family's Ambassador Port Co. under a complicated agreement reached during former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's tenure.

Zoom in: Legendary architect Albert Kahn designed the warehouse that opened in 1926 to store maritime cargo.

  • Its name stems from large ads painted on the building for the Boblo amusement park ferry service, which was discontinued in the 1990s.
A view of the Boblo demolition site with a large barge in the Detroit River and Canada behind it
Overlooking Canada and the Boblo site from the other side.
