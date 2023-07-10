Fastest-growing demographic groups in Metro Detroit
Metro Detroit's Asian, multiracial and Hispanic populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.
Why it matters: Such demographic data is a vital snapshot of how our region's racial and ethnic makeup is changing over time, helping to inform policies and programs.
By the numbers: The number of Asian residents grew 106%, to 220,900.
- The Hispanic population grew 72% and that of two or more races rose 106%.
- The white population fell 7% to 3 million, while the Black population dropped 4.5% to 977,200.
- The total metro population dropped 2% to a total of 4.3 million.
Of note: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates (both internal and external) among different socioeconomic groups.
The big picture: Nationwide, the country's Pacific Islander (120%), Asian (105%) and Hispanic (80%) populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.
