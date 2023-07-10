Fastest-growing demographic groups in Metro Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Metro Detroit's Asian, multiracial and Hispanic populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.

Why it matters: Such demographic data is a vital snapshot of how our region's racial and ethnic makeup is changing over time, helping to inform policies and programs.

By the numbers: The number of Asian residents grew 106%, to 220,900.

The Hispanic population grew 72% and that of two or more races rose 106%.

The white population fell 7% to 3 million, while the Black population dropped 4.5% to 977,200.

The total metro population dropped 2% to a total of 4.3 million.

Of note: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates (both internal and external) among different socioeconomic groups.

The big picture: Nationwide, the country's Pacific Islander (120%), Asian (105%) and Hispanic (80%) populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.